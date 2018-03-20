Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Two hits Monday

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Tony Two-Bags is still looking for his first homer of the spring, but he's otherwise had little difficulty getting locked in at the plate this spring, going 10-for-28 through 13 games. New Nats manager Dave Martinez seems to have Rendon ticketed for the cleanup spot in the lineup, and hitting behind Trea Turner and Bryce Harper on a regular basis should give him more than enough opportunities to post his second consecutive 100-RBI campaign.