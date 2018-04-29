Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Unlikely to be activated Monday

Nationals manager Dave Martinez suggested that Rendon (toe) is unlikely to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Monday's game against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Rendon was first eligible to return from the DL on Sunday against the Nationals, but the club felt the third baseman needed a little more time to recover from the left toe injury. The 27-year-old was able to complete an on-field workout Sunday, reinforcing Martinez's belief that Rendon is coming along well and is close to returning. Rendon will likely do some more activity Monday with the hope of gaining clearance to play the following day.