Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Walks three times

Rendon went 0-for-3 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored Saturday against the Marlins.

Rendon didn't reach base with a hit, but was productive nevertheless with three walks and also providing his fourth stolen base of the season. Despite a three-game hitless streak, Rendon is still hitting an incredibly impressive .326/.412/.613 across 139 games this season.

