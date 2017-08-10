Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Will get Thursday off
Manager Dusty Baker said he will give Rendon the day off Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon has apparently been battling an illness recently -- which may help explain his 1-for-12 stretch over his previous four games -- so Baker will give him Thursday's series finale off to help him recover. Howie Kendrick will likely play third base in his stead, though at this point it doesn't sound like Rendon will miss more than one game.
