Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Withheld from Sunday lineup

Rendon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

The Nationals are giving many of their regular starters the day off Sunday, and Rendon is no exception. He'll give way to Adrian Sanchez at the hot corner. With no game scheduled for Monday, look for Rendon to return Tuesday against the Braves.

