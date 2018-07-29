Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Yet to return from paternity leave

Rendon (paternity list) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Rendon was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against Miami, and although he's missed the last three contests, it doesn't appear he'll be ready on time to rejoin the starting lineup for the series finale. Mark Reynolds will continue to start at third base in the meantime, though Rendon will presumably return Tuesday, when the Nationals begin a two-game series with the Mets following a team day off.

