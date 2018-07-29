Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Yet to return from paternity leave
Rendon (paternity list) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Rendon was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against Miami, and although he's missed the last three contests, it doesn't appear he'll be ready on time to rejoin the starting lineup for the series finale. Mark Reynolds will continue to start at third base in the meantime, though Rendon will presumably return Tuesday, when the Nationals begin a two-game series with the Mets following a team day off.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Lands on paternity list•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes deep twice•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clears fences for second straight contest•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three extra-base hits in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bashes third homer in four games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?