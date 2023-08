Rutherford went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

The 26-year-old went 0-for-16 following his promotion in early August, but Rutherford might be getting comfortable at the plate -- over his last three starts, he's gone 6-for-11 with two RBI and three runs. A first-round pick of the Yankees back in 2016, the rebuilding Nationals have every incentive to see if Rutherford is a late bloomer, and a potential contributor in 2024 and beyond.