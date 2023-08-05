Rutherford made his major-league debut Friday, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a victory over the Reds.

Rutherford, starting in left field and batting sixth, grounded into a double play in his first big-league plate appearance. He would go on to strike out twice, once against Graham Ashcraft and once against Alexis Diaz. A first-round pick by the Yankees in 2016, Rutherford has lost most of his prospect shine. That said, he put up a .349/.400/.547 line at Triple-A this season and the Nats figure to give him some time to evaluate whether he could be a fit on the roster in 2024.