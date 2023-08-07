Rutherford is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Following his call-up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Rutherford started in left field in both of the Nationals' matchups with right-handed pitchers this past weekend against the Reds, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts between those contests. Though the lefty-hitting Rutherford will hit the bench Monday versus the Phillies, he looks like he'll get a trial in the strong-side platoon role in left field that Corey Dickerson had occupied prior to his release last week.