Rutherford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutherford will give way to platoon mate Stone Garrett in left field while the Nationals oppose a lefty (James Paxton) on Wednesday. Since receiving his first big-league call-up Aug. 4, Rutherford has gone 3-for-23 with one walk against eight strikeouts.
More News
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Out against lefty•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Sitting Friday•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Hits bench versus southpaw•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Hitless in debut•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Selected to MLB roster•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Inks MiLB deal with Nats•