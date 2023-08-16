Rutherford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutherford will give way to platoon mate Stone Garrett in left field while the Nationals oppose a lefty (James Paxton) on Wednesday. Since receiving his first big-league call-up Aug. 4, Rutherford has gone 3-for-23 with one walk against eight strikeouts.