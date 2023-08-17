Rutherford is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Red Sox.
Rutherford sat Wednesday with left-hander James Paxton toeing the slab for Boston, and he'll remain on the bench Thursday as the Nationals face another southpaw in Chris Sale. The 26-year-old outfielder has drawn only two plate appearances against lefties since his Aug. 4 promotion to the majors.
