Rutherford is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
In his short major-league career, Rutherford is yet to start against a lefty, and that remains so heading into Sunday's game. The 26-year-old made his big-league debut Aug. 2 and has appeared in five games since. In Saturday's game, the outfielder recorded his first two career hits.
