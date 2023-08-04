The Nationals selected Rutherford from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
Rutherford has split time between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, slashing .345/.395/.583 through 261 plate appearances between the two levels. The 26-year-old outfielder will add to Washington's outfield depth and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.
