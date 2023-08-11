Rutherford isn't in the Nationals' lineup Friday against Oakland, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Rutherford remains hitless through 16 at-bats to begin his major-league career, so he'll get a breather Friday to regroup. Stone Garrett will fill Rutherford's place in left field and bat seventh.
