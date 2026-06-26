Nationals' Clayton Beeter: Can't put out fire in blown save

Beeter blew the save Thursday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Beeter was charged with his fourth blown save after allowing two inherited runners to score and tie the game in the seventh inning. Washington's beleaguered bullpen is searching for answers, as it surrendered 15 combined runs in the ninth inning over this four-game series with Philadelphia. The Nationals optioned the struggling Gus Varland to Triple-A Rochester immediately following Thursday's loss, perhaps rendering Beeter, who has a 3.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 26:18 K:BB over 24.1 frames, as the favorite for saves while the team evaluates their high-leverage arms.