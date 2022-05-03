Strange-Gordon (illness) was activated off the injured list Tuesday.
Strange-Gordon missed nearly three weeks with a non-COVID illness. Prior to his absence, he'd gone 0-for-3 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts in limited action, and he doesn't appear to have a starting role available upon his return. He'll take the bench spot that had belonged to Lucius Fox, who was optioned in a corresponding move.
