The Nationals optioned Herz to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Unless the Nationals place another player on the injured list in a corresponding move, Herz won't be eligible to rejoin Washington for another 15 days. Though Herz was tagged for five runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings in his most recent start in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com suggests that the left-hander's demotion likely isn't a result of the Nationals being dissatisfied with his performance. Instead, Washington is likely just giving him some extra rest ahead of the All-Star break, with Herz being a candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation when a fifth starter is needed to begin the second half of the season. Washington recalled right-hander Joan Adon from Triple-A to replace Herz on the 26-man active roster and provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen in the short term.