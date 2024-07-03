Herz didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

After dazzling with 13 strikeouts over six scoreless innings June 15, Herz yielded eight runs (seven earned) with six strikeouts and four home runs across his next two starts. However, he stopped the skid Tuesday and allowed just one run, which came on a solo homer by Francisco Lindor in the fifth. Though the 23-year-old owns a 4.67 ERA, he's flashed tantalizing fantasy upside as a rookie and is on track to face the Cardinals, who've scored the fourth fewest runs per game this season, in his next start.