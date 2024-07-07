Herz (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Herz pitched a clean first and third inning but ran into trouble the rest of the time before getting pulled in the fifth. His rollercoaster rookie campaign continues as he's scattered impressive starts, like the two with double-digit strikeouts, with rough outings like the one on Sunday. The 23-year-old has a 5.17 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 31.1 innings this season.