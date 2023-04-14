Smith is batting second Friday versus the Guardians.
Smith has mostly hit third or cleanup so far this season, but the Nats will switch things up Friday against the Guardians and right-hander Cal Quantrill. Joey Meneses is hitting third and Jeimer Candelario is in the cleanup spot.
