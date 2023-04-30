Smith went 2-for-8 with a solo home run across both games during Saturday's twin bill versus the Pirates.

Smith went 0-for-4 in the matinee but bounced back with a 2-for-4 effort in the nightcap. The first baseman kept Washington from being shut out in that contest by launching a solo homer to center field in the ninth inning. It was the first long ball across 90 plate appearances this season for Smith after failing to go deep over 152 plate appearances last season.