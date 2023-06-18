Smith is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest versus Miami.
Smith has played in 66 of Washington's 69 games this year, but he'll at least begin Sunday's finely against the Marlins on the bench. Michael Chavis is the starting first baseman for the Nats and will hit seventh in Smith's absence.
