Smith is batting .302 (13-for-43) this spring with three home runs.
The 27-year-old failed to leave the yard at all last season in 152 plate appearances for the Mets, so Smith's spring power display -- which includes homers in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday -- is encouraging. He's penciled in as the Nationals' starting first baseman, but if he struggles at the plate again, Joey Meneses could shift over from DH and bump Smith to the bench.
