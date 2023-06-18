Smith is starting at first base and batting seventh Sunday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old was originally absent from Sunday's starting nine, but he was inserted into the lineup after Jeimer Candelario (thumb) was scratched. Smith has gone 8-for-24 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBI in his past six games.