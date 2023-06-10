Smith will sit Saturday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Michael Chavis takes over at first base for Smith, who sits for the first time since late April. Smith probably wouldn't have anything close to an everyday role on many other teams, as he's homered just once while slashing .265/.347/.301. That's good for just an 84 wRC+, marking the third straight season he's been below 90 in that category.