Smith went 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
The first baseman is still looking for his first big-league homer since 2021, but otherwise Smith has had a solid start to his Nationals career. Through eight games, he'd batting .290 (9-for-31) with three runs, four RBI and a 4:5 BB:K.
