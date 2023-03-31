Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.
Not much went right for the Nationals on Opening Day, and an argument could be made that the team's best offensive player was the Sun after Washington's first two hits came on pop-ups that got lost by Atlanta fielders. Smith is a credible alternative though, as he reached base three times in his Nats debut. The 27-year-old has seen more than 200 plate appearances in a season only once in his career, but he should get every chance to fulfill the promise he flashed on occasion as a Met after being a first-round pick in 2013.
