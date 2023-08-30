Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Most of the lefty-hitting Smith's absences from the lineup typically come against left-handed pitching, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday against right-hander Chris Bassitt. With Smith taking a seat after starting in each of the past four games, Joey Meneses will serve as the Nationals' first baseman while Keibert Ruiz gets a day off behind the plate and settles in as the team's designated hitter.