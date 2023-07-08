Smith isn't in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against Texas, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

With southpaw Andrew Heaney starting on the mound for Texas, the lefty-hitting Smith will stay put in Washington's dugout to begin the game. Joey Meneses will fill in at first base while Smith sits, moving Jeimer Candelario into the DH spot and Ildemaro Vargas in at third base while batting seventh.