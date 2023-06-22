Smith is not in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Smith heads to the bench with lefty Tommy Henry toeing the rubber for Arizona. Michael Chavis will start at first base and hit sixth.
