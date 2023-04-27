Smith is out of the lineup Thursday night against the Mets, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Garrett Stone will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth versus the Mets and left-hander Joey Lucchesi. Smith got off to a decent start this year with the Nationals, but his overall batting line has sunk to .232/.323/.244 through 93 total plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: Batting second Friday•
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: On base three times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: On base three times Thursday•
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: Heating up at plate•
-
Nationals' Dominic Smith: Swats first spring homer•