Smith isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

After a 3-for-4 performance during Game 1 of Tuesday's action, Smith will catch a breather for the second game. Joey Meneses will fill in at first base, moving Keibert Ruiz into the DH spot and Riley Adams in behind the dish while batting fifth.