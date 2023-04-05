Smith is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith will take a seat after starting Washington's first five games of the season, going 5-for-19 with an RBI and two runs scored over those contests. Joey Meneses will slot in at first base while Stone Garrett enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh in the series-finale with Tampa Bay.
