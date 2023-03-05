Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Stepping to the plate with a runner on base in the sixth inning, Smith hooked a Genesis Cabrera pitch down the right-field line for his first long ball of the spring. The 27-year-old is coming off a rough final season with the Mets that saw him fail to hit a homer in 152 plate appearances, but Smith is just a couple years removed from a .316/.377/.616 slash line during the pandemic season. The 2013 first-round pick will be given every chance in camp to win the starting first base job for the Nationals.
