Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

The first baseman took Luis Castillo deep in the second inning as part of an early offensive surge for the Nats that fizzled out. Consistency remains an issue for Smith -- Monday's performance snapped a 3-for-30 slump over his prior eight games that featured zero RBI or runs. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing a tepid .259/.331/.325 with only three homers and 18 RBI in 74 contests.