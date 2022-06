Lee won't move back into the rotation this weekend, as it's Paolo Espino who will start Sunday against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lee was moved to the bullpen after making his MLB debut as a starter at the beginning of June, but it looked like he could move back into the rotation to replace the demoted Joan Adon. Instead, that opportunity will go to Espino, with Lee remaining in relief for now.