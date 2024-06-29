Winker (knee) is starting in left field and batting third Saturday against the Rays.

Winker was battling knee problems after getting his foot caught in the outfield grass during the first inning of Friday's game, but he appears to be in good enough shape to play Saturday. The 30-year-old has slashed .260/.377/.412 through 302 plate appearances this season, though he may see limited work in the outfield after top prospect James Wood officially joins the Nationals for his MLB debut Monday.