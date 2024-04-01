Winker was removed from Monday's game against the Pirates with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Winker didn't suffer an obvious injury but was replaced in left field by Eddie Rosario to begin the top of the second inning. He didn't take an at-bat or have a ball hit to him before being lifted. The Nationals should provide more clarity on Winker's situation soon.
