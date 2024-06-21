Winker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

For the second straight game, Winker went yard in the sixth inning, this time taking Ryne Nelson deep. While those are the veteran outfielder's only two long balls in June, he's otherwise putting together an impressive month, slashing .389/.484/.519 through 17 games with nine runs and 10 RBI.