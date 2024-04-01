Winker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Facing the club he made his big-league debut with in 2017, Winker continues his hot start to the season but wasn't able to generate any production outside of his OBP. The 30-year-old has started all three games in left field for the Nationals so far while Eddie Rosario gets a look in center field, and Winker's 5-for-11 showing with a 2:3 BB:K should keep him in the lineup, even if he has only one run and one RBI to show for it so far.