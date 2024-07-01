Winker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Winker is poised to become the Nationals' primary designated hitter after the club designated Eddie Rosario for assignment and called up James Wood from Triple-A Rochester to play left field on an everyday basis. The lefty-hitting Winker will begin the four-game series with the Mets on the bench, however, with New York sending left-hander David Peterson to the mound. Harold Ramirez will serve as the DH on Monday.