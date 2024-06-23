site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Jun 23, 2024
1:42 pm ET
Winker isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Sunday's game versus Colorado.
The left-handed bat of Winker will step out of the lineup Sunday as the Nationals prepare to face left-handed starter Kyle Freeland. Ildemaro Vargas will enter to cover left field and bat third while Winker sits.
