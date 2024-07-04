Winker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lefty Jose Quintana is taking the mound Thursday for New York, so Winker will hit the bench for the third time in four games. Harold Ramirez will receive another start at designated hitter as the pair continue to platoon the position.
