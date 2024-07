Winker went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win versus Milwaukee.

The Washington designated hitter cracked an RBI double in the first inning to open the game's scoring. Winker later laced a 403-foot solo shot off Freddy Peralta in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 4-2. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful first half so far, hitting .260 with 11 homers, 12 steals, 47 runs scored and 43 RBI across 292 at-bats.