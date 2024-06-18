Winker (knee) is batting third and playing left field Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Winker exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with a right knee injury, but he's back in the Nationals' lineup after a one-game absence. The 30-year-old is slashing .265/.378/.390 with 11 stolen bases this season.
