Winker went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The 30-year-old has been arguably the biggest beneficiary this season of the Nationals' aggressive approach on the basepaths. Winker is up to a career-high 10 steals on the season, including a pilfer in four straight games, and over the last 12 games he's slashing .297/.386/.514 with two homers and six RBI.