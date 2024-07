Winker went 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-5 win over the Reds.

With his two steals Friday, Winker's up to 14 stolen bases on the year -- the 30-year-old outfielder hadn't recorded more than one stolen base in any of his previous seven campaigns. While Winker went just 2-for-16 in his six games prior to the All-Star break, he's had a strong bounce-back campaign overall in Washington, slashing .263/.38/.434 with 11 homers, 43 RBI and 49 runs scored.