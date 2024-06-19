Winker went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Nats managed only four hits on the night in a shutout loss, with Winker's fourth-inning double being the team's only extra-base hit. The 30-year-old outfielder sat out Sunday's game after tweaking his knee on the basepaths Saturday, but he seemed no worse for wear Tuesday. On the season, Winker is slashing .270/.381/.398 with six homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs and a career-high 11 steals in 69 contests.