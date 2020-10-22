Harrison signed a one-year deal to remain with the Nationals on Thursday.
The veteran infielder will receive $1 million, with further incentives available based on playing time. Harrison performed capably in 33 games for the Nationals this season, hitting .278/.352/.418. His .770 OPS represented the third-best mark of his 10-year major-league career, albeit over just 91 plate appearances.
