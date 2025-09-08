Gray (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed no hits and two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday with High-A Wilmington. He also hit a batter.

Gray returned to the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace last July and handled a light workload, tossing 34 pitches (18 strikes) before departing. He'll likely continue to get stretched out over the course of two or three more rehab starts, though he likely doesn't have enough time left in the season to get built up to handle a typical starter's workload. Even so, Gray still looks to be a candidate to return from the Nationals' 60-day injured list by the end of September to serve as a reliever or as a piggyback starter.